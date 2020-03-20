Gabrielle Union, 47, Stuns While Going Makeup Free In Quarantine With Husband Dwyane

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are experiencing a number of emotions while cooped up together during self-quarantine — and she showed them off in a series of Instagram pics!

Couples are being forced to spend a LOT of time together while quarantined this week, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade seem to already be getting a little restless! Gab posted some sweet selfies of the pair, in which she looks stunning while makeup-free next to her hubby. In the first pic, Dwyane is glaring at her while she smiles into the camera, and in the second pic, he looks away, uninterested. Gab captioned the image, “Couples in quarantine be like….” She also added various emojis to show off the pair’s different moods

Meanwhile, the couple seems to be doing just about anything to pass the time. Dwyane shared a series of videos to his page, where he’s taken to playing basketball with a pair of socks and a laundry basket in the pair’s home. Gab can be heard commenting as she films him in the background. If these two are anything like dozens of other celebrities, it’s likely that we’ll see them get in on the TikTok craze next.

Many celeb families have taken to filming dance videos and posting them on the Internet as they spend time together during this period of isolation and social distancing. Ciara and Russell Wilson were the latest to do so, along with Jennifer Lopez and Aled Rodriguez, Mariah Carey and her kids, and many others.

Gabrielle and Dwyane are also spending a lot of quality time with their daughter, Kaavia, 2, during this quarantine. It’s unclear if any of Dwyane’s other children (from previous relationships) are also joining them during their period of self-isolation.