Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens & More Best Dressed Celebs During This Week Of Isolation

emily ratajkowski
This week was one of the strangest weeks to date & despite the coronavirus pandemic, some of our favorite celebs made the best of isolation & stepped out in cozy athleisure looks!

With the coronavirus pandemic taking the world by storm, it’s taking a serious toll on everyone, especially since we all have to be isolated. Considering everyone has to stay indoors, some of our favorite celebrities opted for different outfits than usual, so we rounded up the best dressed celebs of the week – coronavirus edition. Emily Ratajkowski, 28, rocked denim-on-denim when she was out in New York City on March 17. She threw on a pair of high-waisted light-wash straight-leg jeans with a tight cropped Inamorata Elysian Top in Black. On top of her shirt, she donned an oversized light-wash Levi’s Type 3 Faux Shearling Trucker Jacket. Emily accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Max Sneakers, high socks, Vera Wang Grace Sunglasses, and Jennifer Fisher Mini Lilly Hoop Earrings.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, headed to the beach in Malibu on March 15 when she rocked a fresh face, without any makeup, throwing her blonde hair up into a messy bun atop her head. She looked absolutely gorgeous with a slight tan and an oversized long black silk Josie Natori Ginkgo Printed Robe with gold floral patterns on it.

Lucy Hale, 30, stepped out to grab a coffee in LA on March 17 when she rocked high-waisted flare-leg cheetah print jeans with a chunky tan cowlneck sweater tucked in. She accessorized her look with a Louis Vuitton Lvxlol Bum Bag, white Converse Chuck Taylor High Sneakers, and a pair of Ray-Ban Rb3548 Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, was out in LA on March 15 when she rocked a black Peter Petrov Leather Blazer on top of a fuzzy orange collared cardigan and a black Saint Laurent Logo Print Tee. She styled the top with a pair of high waisted straight-leg Ksubi Chlo Young American Jeans and accessorized with a Poppy Lissiman Poison Pouchette, a Jacquie Aiche 31 Diamond Emily Necklace, Alexander Wang Gabi Boots, and a Jacquie Aiche Pave Black Agate Arrowhead Necklace.

There were so many other celebs in cozy but chic outfits this week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!