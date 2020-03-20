Denise Richards Gushes Over Husband Aaron Phypers On His Birthday After Tearing Up Over ‘Affair’ Rumor

Denise Richards just posted the sweetest throwback pics to celebrate husband Aaron Phypers’ birthday, and the couple seem more in love than ever!

Denise Richards, 49, may have been “angry” in the latest RHOBH trailer — but she left the drama at the door for her husband Aaron Phypers‘ birthday! The Bold and The Beautiful star posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Thursday, Mar. 19 along with the sweetest message for her man. “Happy birthday to my better half @aaronwilliamcameron,” she began the caption, tagging her husband of almost 19 months. “I love you so much…” she continued, going on to dub him her “#soulmate” and the “#besthusbandever.”

The caption accompanied some gorgeous photos of the pair together, including one from their romantic Malibu wedding in Sept. 2018! In the candid moment, Denise has her arms around Aaron and gazes into his eyes just as they’re about to kiss. Surrounded by the turquoise blue ocean and cascading pink flowers, the pic shows off just a hint of her Mark Zunino designed wedding dress featuring floral appliqués. In the next black-and-white image, Aaron was giving us some serious Melrose Place vibes as he rode a motorcycle down a palm tree lined streets! The couple shared a sweet beach side kiss in the third, followed a professional shot from the duo on their wedding day. The last pic shows just how in the love the pair are, as Denise sweetly places her hand on Aaron’s chest while he stares intently at her in a white linen shirt.

The loved up post comes just a day after the drama-filled trailer for season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped featuring an angry and crying Denise. The star was in tears over rumors that she had a sexy hook up with Brandi Glanville, 47, which has been making waves on social media for months. Neither party has directly denied that the steamy fling happened, but viewers have been on the edge of their seats to watch it play out this season! Troublemaker Brandi has seemingly hinted at something via a series of cryptic social media posts, including one that read “When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to…” Although she has nothing to do with the situation, Camille Grammer previously tweeted that the rumors were “not true.”

Since, Denise has come out to deny rumors that she has an open marriage with Aaron via a series of Instagram comments. “We actually don’t have an open marriage,” Denise confirmed on Feb. 16, responding to a fan who had said they “read” the rumor somewhere. “Absolutely not. 100% monogamous to my husband,” she also added.