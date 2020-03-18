‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Trailer: Denise Richards Gets ‘Angry’ & Cries Over Brandi Glanville Affair Rumor

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — the trailer for the new season of ‘RHOBH’ has dropped and it’s full of so much DRAMA.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back, and based on the new trailer for Season 10, they may even be better than ever. However, we’re talking about the drama they’re bringing, not their overall well-being. This season, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards will be joined by newbie Garcelle Beavais, who seems to be able to handle her own with these ladies. For example, in the 2-minute video, she shades the ladies at a gala, saying, “For me, that is some white people stuff. I’d love to say thank you to my new best friends. Some of them, not so much.” Ouch! WATCH THE FULL TRAILER HERE.

Later, the trailer also shows a heated dinner party, during Kyle and Dorit get into it, and Erika tells the group, “I’ve never been with a girl. I’ve only been with a couple.” New friend of the cast Sutton Stracke can also be seen telling Teddi she’s “boring”. And remember the drama between Denise and Brandi Glanville that’s been making headlines over the last few months? Well, that’s very heavily covered in this shocking trailer. Denise even ends up in tears and Lisa Rinna notes how “angry” she seems.

But not everything will be so dramatic. Season 10 will also see the women traveling to Rome for a fun-filled getaway where they’ll shop and visit iconic landmarks like the Trevi fountain. Meanwhile, OG stars Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville and Eileen Davidson will all make appearances throughout the season.

And while this is the show’s first season without OG star Lisa Vanderpump, her absence is barely noticed due to all the high-stakes drama featured in the clip. The new season of RHOBH will premiere on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET.