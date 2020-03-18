Tyler Cameron Jokes About Having A Baby ‘9 Months From Now’ After Reuniting With Hannah Brown

Now that Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown have reunited, he’s already joking that there’s going to be a baby coming in nine months thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

With most Americans forced to stay home and self-distance, that means couples have a lot of time on their hands to fool around. Tyler Cameron pointed out the obvious when he tweeted that, “There is going to be a major spike in child births 9 months from now,” because so many couples are at home doing a lot more sumthin-sumthin’. He just reunited with his former Bachelorette love Hannah Brown and now fans are wondering if the two are going to have a little one on the way.

Tyler’s fellow Bachelorette season 15 contestant Dustin Kendrick asked him, “You sayin I’m gonna be an uncle?” A user named Megan told the 27-year-old hunk, “Right? Go on and make you and HB some pretty babies,” with the 25-year-old Miss Alabama 2018. Fan Janez wrote, “As long as you and Hannah B make some we won’t mind,” while user Lena excitedly added “And will one of them be yours and Hannah B’s.”

While Hannah picked Jed Wyatt over Tyler when it came to her final rose, it turned out he had a girlfriend back home. After she found out about it, Hannah called off their engagement and dumped him. Then during her After the Final Rose telecast, she asked Tyler if he’d like to grab a coffee and maybe see where things went. Unfortunately by then, supermodel Gigi Hadid was into him, and they dated for several months. But Hannah has reunited with Tyler following the sudden death of his mom Andrea due to a brain aneurysm in late February. Now it looks like Bachelorette fans could be getting the happy ending of Tyler and Hannah together, which so many people were rooting for.

Tyler picked up Hannah from the Palm Beach International Airport on March 15 and helped load her luggage into his car. Not only was she there to comfort him in his time of grief over losing his 55-year-old mom, she stuck around south Florida to spend quality time with him. The next day they were photographed frolicking on the beach together, with Hannah rocking a white bikini and Tyler showing off his six-pack abs in pink trunks. The pair even joined in a game of beach volleyball. So far neither Hannah or Tyler has confirmed if they’ve rekindled the romance they had with each other on The Bachelorette.