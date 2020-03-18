Oprah Winfrey Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Being Arrested: ‘NOT TRUE’

After a wild Internet report claimed that Oprah Winfrey had been arrested at her Florida estate, she took to Twitter to shut down the speculation and reveal what she’s really been up to.

Oprah Winfrey, 66, says she was NOT arrested on March 17, despite a widespread report that had surfaced about the rumor. “Just got a phone call that my name is trending,” she tweeted during the early hours of March 18. “And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

The rumors of Oprah’s arrest originated within QAnon, which is an online conspiracy theory that believes an anonymous official is sharing secret messages that are evidence of a plot to overthrow president Donald Trump. The wild report stated that Oprah’s Florida estate in Boca Raton had been raided by police, leading to her arrest. There was no evidence that this actually took place, but the claims were so shocking, that it’s understandable that Oprah would want to address them herself.

The referencing to “sanitizing and self distancing” in the motivational speaker’s tweet is, of course, regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, which has led to the push for self quarantine and social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus. Dozens of celebrities have been documenting their quarantines on social media, including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, and plenty more.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Oprah could certainly use the rest. The 66-year-old recently wrapped up her Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour, and she suffered a pretty brutal injury during the second to last show on Feb. 29. Oprah was walking across the stage when she fell to the ground, injuring her leg. Now, she has no excuse but to stay off her feet and heal!