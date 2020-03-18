5 Stars Hitting The Beach To Escape Quarantine Life: Chrissy Teigen, Hannah Brown & More

Self-isolation is a bit different for celebs like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown. These stars are more have retreated to tropical locations and summer beach homes amidst the coronavirus epidemic.

Why self-isolate at home when you can hit the beach? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, along with many more celebrities and athletes have packed up and headed to the sand and sun to keep safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. The couple, along with their son, Miles and daughter Luna, retreated to Malibu, where the couple was pictured playing a game on the beach on Monday, March 16.

Athletes including New York Jets safety, Jamal Adams and Lakers guard LeBron James have fled their homes in NY and LA, as seen on social media. Adams, aka “the Prez,” shared a pair of Instagram photos that showed him overlooking clear blue water and white sand on Tuesday, March 17. In one snap, Adams smiled and sat near a pool with his hands in prayer.

Meanwhile, King James, along with wife, Savannah and their daughter Zhuri and two sons, Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus headed to “Wakanda,” the NBA on Twitter as states, including California and New York, began implementing curfews and closures of nonessential businesses.

Chrissy Teigen on the beach in Malibu on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Photo credit: RMBI/Backgrid)

“I’m headed to Wakanda! #JamesGang and my closets friends and family. See y’all on the other side!” LeBron tweeted on March 16. The 3-time NBA champion, who’s known for his love of red wine, also noted that he was in need of a vino drinking partner. It’s unclear where exactly his version of “Wakanda” is, but it’s clear that the James family is taking this world health crisis very serious.

Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: AM / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, who competed for her heart during her season, are quarantining together in Florida. They’ve been spotted sitting outside together and hitting the beach with friends in Palm Beach this week.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The actor shared the news in a statement on Instagram, that notified fans both he and his wife were in isolation in Australia, where they were filming a movie together when they contracted the virus. The couple has since been released from the hospital and they are now self-isolating at a rental home.

Other celebrities and athletes who’ve confirmed they have contracted the virus include actor Idris Elba, Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant, Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and more.