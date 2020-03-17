Kaia Gerber’s Brother, Presley, Gets 2nd Face Tattoo On His Other Cheek — See Pic

Presley Gerber took to his personal Instagram account to debut his latest face tattoo, sharing a black and white photo with his followers roughly one month after he got his first face tattoo on his cheek!

20 year-old Presley Gerber has some brand new ink. The son of legendary model Cindy Crawford, 53, and older brother of supermodel Kaia Gerber, 18, took to his personal Instagram account on March 17 to show off his recent face tattoo. In the black and white selfie, Presley’s face tattoos were totally front and center. His latest addition was on his right cheek, a large star with “LA” written in the center. Presley left a very ambiguous caption to the photo, writing “colorblind” as his accompanying word to the image.

Presley’s latest ink comes roughly one month after he debuted his first face tattoo. On Feb. 7, Presley was captured in a photo showing off his first facial art on the official Instagram for renowned NYC artist Jonathon “JonBoy” Valena. The ink read “Misunderstood” in all capital letters and really sent fans on a spiral once they saw it. But Presley had some words for naysayers critiquing his tattoo.

“I don’t feel very understood I guess,” Presley shared during a livestream after a fan asked why he got it. “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.” Furthermore, Presley had some pretty scathing words for anyone who doubted his reasoning behind getting the tattoo. “I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s**t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face,” he said.

Since adding the ink to his face, Presley has made some odd statements regarding his justification for the tattoo. On March 11, Presley shared to one of his Instagram stories, “Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people to love hate me.. Hmmmm?” Fans will have to wait and see the reasoning behind his latest ink in the future!