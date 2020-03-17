Khloe Kardashian Addresses Rumor She’s Back With Tristan After Referring To Him In IG Caption

Khloe Kardashian revealed whether or not she’s back together with Tristan Thompson after posting about him on Instagram in a sweet message to their daughter, True.

A recent Instagram post has fans wondering if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reconciled and gotten back together. Khloe posted a photo with the pair’s daughter, True Thompson, on March 15, which she captioned, “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you.” The sweet reference to her ex had one commenter wondering, “Does this mean there [sic] back together?” Khloe caught wind of the comment, and responded, “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Although it was difficult at first, Khloe and Tristan seem to have come a long way when it comes to co-parenting their daughter. On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe detailed her struggle to get along with Tristan after he cheated on her (for the second time) with Jordyn Woods at the beginning of 2019. True’s first birthday party took place just months after the cheating scandal, and although Khloe invited Tristan to the bash, there was clear tension and awkwardness between them. In the months that followed, Tristan worked harder than ever to win Khloe back by sending her diamond jewelry and leaving flirty comments on her Instagram page.

However, it appears that Khloe has not taken the bait, and is instead putting all of her focus into raising True to be the happiest and best little girl. “Khloe enjoys the attention [from Tristan], but she’s still wary of him,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She trusts him as a father for True, but as far as getting back together at this point, she wants to keep things the way they are.”

That hasn’t stopped fans from rooting for these two, though. After Khloe responded to the commenter on her Instagram post, dozens of others began commenting and begging for her to get back together with Tristan. Right now, though, it’s about nothing more than co-parenting for these two.