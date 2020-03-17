‘The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Leaves Madison Sweet IG Comment & Fans Love The Friendship

Fans are totally shipping the friendship between ‘Bachelor’ contestants Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett after both of their breakups from Peter Weber on the show.

Peter Weber ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss after admitting that he still had feelings for fellow The Bachelor contestant, Madison Prewett, but that doesn’t mean that there’s any ill will between Hannah Ann and Madison! On March 16, Madison took to Instagram to share a stunning new photo of herself, and Hannah Ann commented, “Cutie,” with a red heart and kissing face emoji. Fans flooded her with replies, letting the girls’ know that they “ship” this friendship. “I’m living for this friendship,” one person wrote, while another added, “Please be friends!!! Girl power!!!” Madison and Hannah Ann are also both following each other on the social media site.

It’s great to see that these ladies are on good terms, considering they were involved in quite a messy love triangle just one week ago. It all started while they were filming The Bachelor at the end of 2019 and became Peter’s final two women. However, at that point, his relationship with Madison was very strained due to the fact that he was intimate with Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller in the fantasy suites, even though Madison told him she would not be able to accept a proposal from him if that was the case. Madison wound up breaking up with Peter on their last date, and he eventually proposed to Hannah Ann at the final rose ceremony.

However, just a few months later, the two split because Peter finally admitted that he couldn’t give Hannah Ann his full heart. She was completely blindsided, as she was previously unaware how strong his feelings for Madison still were when he proposed. The two split up, and Peter wound up reconnecting with Madison.

During the live Bachelor reunion on March 10, Peter and Madison revealed that they were giving their relationship a try and taking things “one day at a time.” However, Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, made it clear that she did not approve, as she felt that it would not work out between them. She proved to be right, as Peter and Madison announced their breakup just two days later.