Angelina Jolie’s Dad Jon Voight Panic Shops For Paper Towels Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Even Hollywood icons are taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously. Jon Voight, the ‘Midnight Cowboy’ star and father of Angelina Jolie, was spotted with enough paper towels to outlast at least three pandemics.

Jon Voight, 81, was seen with a grocery basket full of paper towels while shopping at Gelson’s in Sherman Oaks, CA on Mar. 15. With everyone stocking up with good, cleaning supplies, and other necessities to outlast the coronavirus pandemic, Jon was reportedly in good spirits. Considering that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that older adults like Jon are at a higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19, this move is right on his part. Though, he should not do any more grocery runs since the CDC also recommends that he stays at home as much as possible to avoid being exposed to the disease.

The recommended “social distancing” probably means fewer visits with Angelina Jolie’s kids. Angie, 44, and her father haven’t had the best relationship over the years, and his outspoken support of Donald Trump probably rubs the left-leaning Angie the wrong way. Despite this, a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s a “doting grandfather,” one who is exceptionally proud of all six of his grandchildren — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. “He’s stepped up in some incredible ways over the past few years and really been there for her and the kids.”

The Maleficent star, the source added, is at a point “where it means more to her to have her dad in her life than it does to convince him to see things her way so she does everything she can to keep the peace and to find common ground.” Though, that common ground might have to be virtual as they practice “social distancing.” Hopefully, someone has taught Jon how to FaceTime.

Angie herself was seen preparing for a period of “social distancing” by taking her daughter Vivienne out for some grocery shopping. The two were seen leaving Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins near their Los Feliz home with two full bags. Angelina managed a smile while holding on a coffee cup. Vivienne, for her part, seemed a bit dour, but considering she’s probably going to be stuck home for the next month, she’s allowed to be moody.

Jon becomes the latest celebrity to take measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Joe Jonas and the reportedly pregnant Sophie Turner were spotted wearing facemasks while driving. “No f-cking around, stay safe everyone,” she captioned the image. NeNe Leakes was also seen in a face mask while in NYC, and Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a PSA about the importance of staying at home during the pandemic.