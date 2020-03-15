Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Amazing Weight Loss In A Curve-Hugging Dress: See Video

Rebel Wilson’s slimmed down figure could not have looked anymore amazing in a new video she posted and fans definitely took notice!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Rebel Wilson, 40, made jaws drop in an Instagram boomerang she shared on Friday, March 13. The Isn’t It Romantic star promoted her Australian dog grooming competition series called Pooch Perfect in a curve-hugging multi-colored dress with her gorgeous blonde hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. She had a super cute bonding moment with a dog while showing off her amazing figure where the focus was more about how incredible she looked from her fans and celebrity pals, including Jennifer Aniston, 51, as opposed to the precious pup. “You look absolutely GORGEOUS as always,” one wrote while another one chimed in with, “You’ve always been beautiful but you’re killing it! Super inspired by you!”

Rebel’s slimmed down figure has been seen multiple times, both on and off social media, in recent months and fans are here for it! She enjoyed a ski trip in Mammoth Mountain on Monday, March 1, where the Aussie native put her impressive weight loss on display in a black tight ski suit and snow boots. She also showed off her statuesque, slender figure in a gorgeous new selfie where she sizzled in a figure-hugging black dress. Rebel also wowed audiences when she arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards in a custom Jason Wu gold gown with a cinched waist and off-the-shoulder cap sleeves.

“Rebel has never been happier, she looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife on Wednesday, March 4. “She’s not done, she’s feeling unstoppable. At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.”

Rebel vowed that 2020 will be “The Year of Health” in an Instagram post shared on January 2, and boy was she not kidding! People started to really take notice of her transformation after the hilarious actress enjoyed a day at Disneyland in mid-February and she’s been the name on everybody’s lips since then!