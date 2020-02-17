Rebel Wilson was in full Disney mode as she rocked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears! The actress showed off her trim new figure as she visited the newly opened Star Wars ride.

Rebel Wilson, 39, looks SO good! The Australian actress spent the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Sunday, Feb. 16 and showed off her amazing slimmed down figure. Rebel kept her look casual in a skinny pair of leggings with leather details that showed off her toned legs, a long sleeved black t-shirt and fresh white sneakers. Rebel is seriously in the best shape of her life and all of her visits to the gym are clearly paying off! The Cats star accessorized with a festive pair of Minnie Mouse ears, black sunglasses and a black leather backpack, along with a trusty Apple watch.

The blonde was joined by a group of friends — including hair stylist Nicole Leal — for her day at the Happiest Place on Earth, and were shown around the park by a VIP tour guide. Of course, there’s plenty to see at the park — especially with the opening of the highly anticipated Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge last summer — and Rebel made sure to check it out! “Rise of the Resistance! Rebel scum unite! This ride is sooooooo cool!” she captioned a series of photos, including one of her standing in front of a row of storm troopers, and two others with her friends on the ride.

“Thank you Ms President (of Disneyland) for hooking this up on a very busy President’s Day weekend x,” she also added. The accolades were definitely in order, as the group also got to dine at the ultra-exclusive Club 33, as per Nicole’s Instagram! “Another magical day #club33 🖤 #disneyland,” the stylist captioned an image of herself standing on a 33 tile mosaic inside the members-only space, which is hidden in the parks’ New Orleans Square.

Rebel has been showing off her slimmed down figure in recent weeks, and looked absolutely gorgeous as she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, Feb. 9! She stunned in a fitted floor length hot pink dress with a sweetheart neck line, perfectly hugging her curves in all the right places.

Earlier this year, Rebel also declared that staying in shape was her top 2020 resolution. “For me 2020 is going to be called ;’The Year of Health’,” she captioned a photo of herself walking on a beach on Jan. 1. “So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”