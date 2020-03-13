Rebel Wilson Shows Off Statuesque, Slender Figure in New Selfie — See Pic

We seriously can’t believe how great Rebel Wilson looks! The Aussie actress posted a new photo of herself which showed off her slender frame — and she’s never looked better.

Rebel Wilson is truly a work of art! The 40-year-old Aussie actress took to Twitter on March 13 to share a new pic of herself looking slimmer than ever. “‘Touch’ people with your art,” Rebel captioned the snap, which showed her looking super statuesque and regal. The Cats star, who first revealed her incredible weight loss transformation over a year ago in March 2019, wore a figure-hugging black dress with a sweeping neckline and long sleeves. Rebel opted to keep her accessories simple, but rocked a stunning blowout, as her blonde hair fell in loose waves on her shoulders. The actor stared pensively into the distance, as if she were looking at someone out of frame. “You certainly are a work of art,” one fan commented. We couldn’t agree more!

Just days earlier, Rebel shared a video of her gym workout, after indulging in a slice or two of birthday cake as she celebrated her 40th birthday at Disneyland. “Okay too much quality birthday 🍰! Time to hit the gym and tear it up,” she captioned the March 5 video. In the clip, she sports black tights, and a long-sleeved black top as she does free weights, ab exercises on a medicine ball, and works her legs. The Britney Spears hit “Work B***h” plays over the sped-up video, which is definitely the ultimate workout song!

The actress has never been happier since her massive weight loss, a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively on March 4. “Rebel looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off,” the source said. But Rebel’s fitness journey isn’t over yet — and the year has barely begun! “She’s not done, she’s feeling unstoppable,” our source continued. “At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.” Rebel vowed that 2020 will be “The Year of Health” in a Jan. 2 Instagram post, and she wasn’t kidding!

“Touch” people with your art 💕 pic.twitter.com/DguZR8YPIW — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 13, 2020

These happy feelings carried over into Rebel’s celebration for her 40th birthday, which took place at a New Orleans-themed private residence inside Disneyland’s park — and a slumber party at the park! “The sleepover at 21 Royal was the perfect way to celebrate Rebel’s birthday because she’s a huge Disney fan, plus it was a once in a lifetime exclusive experience she won’t ever forget,” a second source exclusively told HollywoodLife. “Rebel has put in a lot of hard work this year and she looks absolutely incredible. She feels better than ever and her friends wanted to celebrate her because they felt she deserved to honor her birthday in a big way.”