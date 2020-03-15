Courteney Cox is keeping busy while in quarantine amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, and decided to have some fun with everyone’s new favorite app: TikTok!

Move over J.Lo and A-Rod, TikTok’s next star has arrived! Courteney Cox, 55, just busted a move in a video re-posted to Instagram on Sunday, Mar. 15 and it seems her former TV husband Matthew Perry, 50, had some questions about it! Court was all-smiles in the video as she showed off her on-point choreography to Lil’ Chris and Bando‘s bass-heavy jam “Backstreet.” She opens with lip synching along to the opening lyric, “Opening chrome,” as she proceeds to move her arms in sync to the beat — someone get this woman into actual music video already!

“Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? “#bored #quarentine” she hilariously captioned the video, referencing her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and boyfriend Johnny McDaid, 43. The video quickly caught the attention of her former Friends co-star Matthew, who seemed a little confused by her latest post. “Hi honey, what the hell just happened?” he inquired. Is anyone else getting Monica and Chandler vibes? The comment from the actor — who just joined Instagram a little over a month ago — got over 100K likes in under half a day, and definitely had her followers chuckling!

Courteney looked so good while chilling at home, rocking a pair of fitted faded jeans, and a cozy long black top! The stylish actress added a silver chain necklace to her ensemble and matching hoop earrings, and opted to keep her dark hair in a loose beach wave. We were also seriously eyeing her luxe living room, with a huge window offering a sweeping view of Malibu’s iconic beach! A black marble table behind her gave us some serious Saint Laurent vibes, while the wooden chair appropriately added a beach feel (it is Malibu, after all).

Other celebrity followers were also loving the hilarious video, including Allison Janney who wrote “You are everything🔥🙌🏼😘.” Friend Selma Blair added that she was “seriously jealous. Of your moves,” while Reese Witherspoon — who guest starred on Friends back in the day as Rachel’s sister — wrote “Shake it !” Celebrity florist Eric Buterbaugh posted that “I love you,” while celebs Sara Foster and Octavia Spencer added loads of emojis!