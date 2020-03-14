Kailyn Lowry Admits She Doesn’t Know If Chris Lopez Had A GF When She Got Pregnant

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are expecting baby #2, but it turns he wasn’t exactly single when they conceived because he’s ‘always lying’!

It was a surprise when Kailyn Lowry, 28, announced she was pregnant with her fourth child — especially with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, 25. Rumors have been swirling around status of the former couple — who also share 2-year-old son Lux — and Kailyn just cleared the air in a shocking Instagram comment! Fan account @teenmomshaderoom_ posted a photo of Chris with another woman, who’s face was blurred out, with the caption “Well Kail allegedly Chris is dating again.” Kailyn quickly jumped into the comments to clear the air: “They’ve been together this whole time,” she began. “Nobody needs to pass this ‘tea’ along like I don’t know. I hope they can work it out this time!” she quipped. In a second comment, Kailyn spilled even more about the scenario! In response to fan writing, “You mean to tell me you still laid down and conceived a whole baby with him but you knew he had a gf?”, Kailyn wrote: “who knows. He’s always lying about her.” Yikes!

The Teen Mom star confirmed the unexpected pregnancy on Feb. 4 via Instagram, but didn’t announce who the father was at the time. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” she wrote in her caption, attached to an adorable photo of herself and kids Issac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, looking at the ultrasound photos.

Shortly after the announcement, Kailyn clapped back at rumors that the father was anyone other than Chris. Another Instagram fan account, @tmmamadrama, shared a series of screenshots from an unidentified “source” that Kailyn was supposedly seeing someone other than Chris shortly before the pregnancy announcement. “Word on the street kails new [baby daddy] isn’t Chris,” the accusatory messages began. “The guy she was/is messing around with works at a…dealership in Dover…and this comes from a reliable source.” The source then added that they knew “she told him he was the [baby daddy].”

A riled up Kailyn once again cleared the air in a comment. “It looks bad that I have 3 baby daddies. I get it,” Kailyn began in a comment on another Instagram fan account @tmmamadrama on Feb. 21 referencing her exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. “But I don’t sleep around and anyone close to me f******g knows that. I don’t say s*** when outlets report FACTS. Things I cannot dispute. But this is low. Please, stop spreading blatant lies about me,” she also wrote.