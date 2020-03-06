‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Sleeping Around & Chasing Men

Kailyn Lowry shared a screengrab of an especially ‘nasty comment’ that sparked the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star to defend herself amid new rumors surrounding her fourth pregnancy.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, just wants some peace in her DMs. The Teen Mom 2 star often faces cruel backlash for the fact that her three children Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, are fathered by three different fathers: exes Jonathan “Jo” Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, but she shared one especially hateful comment amid her fourth pregnancy on March 6. “You’re so ****ing pathetic!! Quit chasing d–k & men that don’t want you. Learn how to take care of your kids by your damn self,” read the unnecessary message, which Kailyn shared a screengrab of to her Instagram [SEEN HERE]. That led the expecting mother to share an important PSA in her caption.

“I receive messages and comments and DMs and tweets like this all day long…Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are exhausting,” Kailyn began. “People are constantly telling me not to let it get to me but they have no idea what it’s like to see hate like this cloud every good comment.” The MTV star then denied the troll’s accusations, writing, “The crazy part about this whole thing is that I don’t seek men out. I don’t sleep around. My kids know their dads. I ask them for nothing.”

“You can have any opinion you want about me – THATS fine. But it’s none of my business,” Kailyn continued. She then threw in excellent advice, writing, “So before you actually send me the hate message – or anyone the nasty comment please ask yourself what your end goal is here… does this make you feel good? Do you think it’s going to change something in me?”

The judgement has gotten so bad, Kailyn recently switched her Twitter profile to a private account after announcing that she’s pregnant with her fourth child on Feb. 4. The reality television star wouldn’t disclose the father of baby No. 4, and instead tweeted, “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon. I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

This isn’t the first time Kailyn has spoken out against her social media vultures. On Feb. 21, she wrote in an Instagram comment, “It looks bad that I have 3 baby daddies. I get it. But I don’t sleep around and anyone close to me f******g knows that. I don’t say s*** when outlets report FACTS. Things I cannot dispute. But this is low. Please, stop spreading blatant lies about me.”