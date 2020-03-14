Video
Hannah Brown Panics During The Coronavirus Crisis & Shops Online For Underwear & More

Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown took to the internet to buy clothes, pajamas, and even underwear after realizing she had ‘no nothing’ while staying in her home state of Alabama amid the Coronavirus pandemic!

Hannah Brown has no time to say “Roll Tide” this time around! The former Bachelorette star, 25, took to her Instagram story to share her current dilemma with fans. “I had to come home, I don’t even know how long ago, pretty unexpectedly and I have no clothes,” she confessed to her fans and followers. Hannah then went on to share that with “Coronavirus, I’m not going back to LA!” Naturally, the conclusion that Hannah came to was, “So I guess I have to go on a shopping spree online.” Not only did she make the announcement to her followers, she detailed just how dire the situation was!

The season 15 star of The Bachelorette shared with fans, “I have one pair of pajama pants. I don’t even know how many pairs of underwear I have,” she admitted to fans. “No real outfits, no sleep shirts, no nothing!” Clearly, Hannah was in a bit of a pickle. But her sudden visit to her hometown may have had to do with some other recent travels the former reality TV star was taking. Hannah paid a visit to her season’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron‘s, home state of Florida to comfort the 27-year-old after the tragic passing of his mom.

The former lovebirds were spotted on March 9 enjoying some time together at a school event Hannah attended with Tyler in the city of Jupiter following his mom’s memorial. A photo of the pair beaming and posing with a third person at the school surfaced on social media after one of the school’s attendees posted it on Facebook. “When Hannah B and Tyler C visit your school…March 9, 2020. Jupiter, Florida,” the caption for the photo read. Although there’s no word yet on the status of Hannah and Tyler’s current relationship, it was such a thoughtful gesture for Hannah to be there for her former flame in his time of need.

Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette was definitely one to remember! Last year, Hannah came down to three men, Tyler, Peter Weber, and Jed Wyatt — whose proposal she would end up accepting. Though Hannah broke off her engagement with Jed after she discovered he had maintained his relationship with his previous girlfriend while on the show, Hannah’s third choice, Peter, took over the title role of The Bachelor for the shows 25th season! Pete’s journey met quite a lot of turbulence. More so than Hannah’s! She even parsed out her own thoughts on social media and didn’t seem to miss the drama one bit! Minus her current clothing fiasco, it seems post-Bachelorette life is still treating Alabama Hannah just fine!