Hannah Brown Reacts To ‘The Bachelor’ Finale After It’s Revealed Peter Wanted To Contact Her

Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown has reacted to her ex Peter Weber’s season finale, and she’s totally on team Hannah Ann! We’re SO here for this Hannah squared friendship!

Hannah Brown has revealed she’s definitely on Hannah Ann Sluss‘ team, after tweeting a cryptic reaction to her ex Peter Weber‘s season finale of The Bachelor. “Hannah is a great name and roll tide,” she posted to Twitter on March 10, adding the hashtag, “#TheBachelorFinale.” Peter proposed to Hannah Ann during the reality show’s finale, but broke off their engagement as he still had feelings for fellow contestant Madison Prewett. Not only is Hannah B clearly showing support for her fellow ‘Hannah’ but her “roll tide” comment (which is a rallying cry at the University of Alabama) could be read as a slight to Madi, whose dad is a basketball coach at rival school Auburn University.

It comes as Hannah Ann revealed on the live finale that Peter contacted Hannah Brown during their engagement to get closure. “I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her. So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown,” she said. “That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.” She also told Peter off for “taking away [her] first engagement” and urged him to “become a real man” if he really wanted to be with someone.

If you need even more proof that the Hannah’s are fans of each other, a Bachelorette fan page posted a photo of Peter and Hannah Ann’s tense confrontation, along with the 23-year-old’s epic quote, “If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.” And Hannah Brown straight up liked it! We’re very much here for this Hannah squared friendship.

Hannah is a great name and roll tide. #TheBachelorFinale — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann was understandably pissed at Peter for the way he handled their engagement and breakup on The Bachelor, and she took to Instagram following the live finale on March 10 to reveal her final thoughts. She posted a photo of herself with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder, and threw major shade at Peter with a reference to his career as a pilot. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann wrote. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.” The comments section was immediately flooded with supportive messages for Hannah Ann, as fans told her to keep her head up and assured her that she’ll find a better man than Peter anyway.