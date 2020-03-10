Hannah Brown Flies To Florida To Reunite With Tyler Cameron After His Mom’s Sudden Death

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were seen in a photo on Mar. 10 after they showed up to a school together in Jupiter, Florida, just over a week after his mother Andrea’s sudden death.

It looks like Hannah Brown, 25, didn’t want to just support Tyler Cameron, 27, from afar after his mom Andrea‘s tragic passing on Feb. 29. The Bachelorette star showed up to Tyler’s home state of Florida from Los Angeles, CA to be there for him and attend a school event with him in the city of Jupiter on Mar. 9 after his mom’s memorial. A smiling photo of the two at the school showed up on social media after one of the school’s attendees posted it on Facebook. “When Hannah B and Tyler C visit your school…March 9, 2020. Jupiter, Florida,” the caption for the photo read. See the pic of Hannah and Tyler HERE.

There’s no word yet on when Hannah arrived in Florida, but Tyler, who now lives in New York, has been there ever since the days before his mom’s unexpected passing of a brain aneurysm at the age of 55. Hannah first showed her support for Tyler, who was the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette, when she left him a red heart emoji in response to a tribute post he shared about his mom on his Instagram on Mar. 2.

Although Hannah and Tyler didn’t ultimately end up together during their reality show, Hannah did get to meet Andrea during the hometown dates part of The Bachelorette in 2019 so it’s understandable that she would want to be there for Tyler after her death. The two of them have been on good terms since the show ended and they also reunited at After the Final Rose in July. He spent the night at her house after the reunion but they didn’t reconcile any kind of romantic relationship.