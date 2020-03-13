North West Joins Talented Rapper Lay Lay In New Dance Video After Yeezy Fashion Show Performance

North West is hanging with talented young rapper Lay Lay, as they did a TikTok dance Video to her song ‘Mama.’ This comes hot on the heels of North’s rap performance at dad Kanye West’s fashion show.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North West might only be just six-years-old, but she’s already got a budding rap career. A fellow child rap sensation has taken notice and the two are now hanging out. 11-year-old prodigy That Girl Lay Lay (real name Alaya High) and North held a TikTok dance session together to Lay’s tune “Mama” on March 12. North can be seen in an oversize bright blue sweater, boucing back and forth to the song and busting out some serious dance moves.

Ever the scene stealer, North runs up and puts her face close to the camera at one point. It’s amazing how much she resembles her dad, especially in her eyes. The two girls jam out, as they mouth the lyrics, “What’s up everybody I’m here (lay lay’s here), oh yeah drippin like a Chandelier (drip drip), ohh yeah why you why you lookin all weird (why you lookin like no no).”

This is just more proof that North appears to be following in her father’s footsteps as a music artist. She wowed the audience at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris, France on Mar. 2 with her debut public rap performance. Nori busted out a remix of ZaZa‘s “What I Do?” as models walked past her. At one point proud papa Kanye walked up behind her, smiling from ear to ear over her talent and confidence.

North’s mom Kim was absolutely elated at how her daughter proved to be such a star, as the show streamed live online and was viewed by so many fans. She posted a message to Instagram following the event with the caption, “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator North hopes you like the remix!!!” From fan reaction, they LOVED it, as so many people responded to Kim’s post with adoring comments.

As we previously reported, Kanye has big plans for North. “North idolizes her dad and has been saying for a couple of years now that she wants to be a rapper and a singer like him,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, this was a dream come true for her and definitely just the beginning.” Our insider added, “Kanye’s the definition of a stage dad. Truly nothing makes him happier than seeing her shine. And his belief in her is unlimited, he’s convinced she’s going to be a bigger star than he is one day.”