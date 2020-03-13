Kelley Flanagan Reveals Whether She’d Go On ‘BIP’ After Becoming A Fan Favorite On ‘The Bachelor’

Viewers fell in love with Kelley Flanagan on ‘The Bachelor,’ and she opened up to us EXCLUSIVELY about whether she plans to remain in the Bachelor franchise post-show.

Things didn’t work out between Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber on The Bachelor, but now that she’s an alum of the show, there’s always the possibility of Bachelor in Paradise! “I think you should be open to anything that comes your way and at least picture it and think about it,” Kelley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosè launch party at the hClub in Hollywood. “It would be a great opportunity to find love. Who wouldn’t take that?! But there’s a lot of other things that come with it, so I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Kelley added that, as of now, Bachelor in Paradise “hasn’t been talked about” for her. “It hasn’t been a thought [yet],” she admitted. “I’m just trying to go about any day life and do my own thing until that opportunity maybe happens.” Kelley was a beloved contestant on Peter’s season of The Bachelor. Fans loved that she kept it real all the time and didn’t have any unrealistic expectations about the show. Plus, many viewers admired that she worked as an attorney.

Unfortunately, Peter had stronger connections with some of the other women, and he eliminated Kelley in fifth place. Her elimination came during a three-on-one date with Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss. At the time, Kelley was super confident that she would get a rose, and she didn’t have the nicest things to say about Victoria and Hannah Ann. However, she’s since apologized for how things played out.

“I immediately called Hannah Ann and Victoria and said, look, I’m sorry, if those things were said, I’m totally sorry,” she explained. “I’ve been totally fine with them and they both kind of brushed it off. They really didn’t care. They know who I am and know that if those things were said that I didn’t mean it in any malicious way. They brushed it off like it’s no big deal. It wasn’t much of a fight, it wasn’t much of a battle. We all know how this works and they didn’t care.”

Meanwhile, despite making it so far on the show, Kelley was missing from the Women Tell All reunion show, and fans were dying to know why she wasn’t in attendance. Now, we have our answer. “I didn’t skip it,” she confirmed. “I actually wasn’t invited to Women Tell All. I don’t know why and everyone keeps asking that. I honestly don’t know why I wasn’t invited. Your guess is as good as mine!”