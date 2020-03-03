‘The Bachelor’s Kelley Reveals What She Did Instead Of Watching ‘WTA’ After She Wasn’t At Reunion

Kelley Flanagan was mysteriously missing from the ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ special on March 2, and she seemingly threw a little shade at the show by making a point NOT to watch the reunion while it aired.

Fans were left completely puzzled as to why Kelley Flanagan, who finished in fifth place on season 24 of The Bachelor, was missing from the Women Tell All reunion show on March 2. More than 15 of the other women from Peter Weber’s season were at the special, including ladies who were eliminated on the FIRST night. So, it was quite baffling to see that Kelley, whose relationship with Peter lasted quite long, comparatively, was M.I.A., with no explanation given. Well, Kelley has yet to reveal why she wasn’t at the Women Tell All taping in Feb., but she did make it clear that she wasn’t watching the special when it aired on March 2.

So, where was she instead? At a monster truck rally! The fan-favorite attorney posted a mirror selfie of herself gearing up to attend the hardcore event, and then shared several videos and photos from inside the arena. She looked like she was having a blast, and didn’t seem to be bothered by whatever was happening on Women Tell All. “LOLOL Kelley is at a Monster Truck show instead of watching the Women Tell All,” one fan tweeted, which Kelley re-posted. “Never change, @KelleyFlanagan.” She also re-tweeted a sarcastic message from Nick Viall, which read, “Kelley is currently winning Women Tell All.”

It’s still unclear why Kelley wasn’t at Women Tell All. In fact, her Instagram page shows that she was in Los Angeles on the weekend that the special was filmed, and that she hung out with several of the women from the cast during her trip. HollywoodLife reached out to ABC for comment, but did not hear back.

LOLOL Kelley is at a Monster Truck show instead of watching the Women Tell All. Never change, @kelleyflanagan. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/QaR6HGh6ev — Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) March 3, 2020

Kelley had an interesting journey on The Bachelor, as she actually met Peter in a hotel lobby before filming began. They reunited on the show, and had an immediate (re)connection. However, Peter’s relationships with some of the other women began progressing, while things with Kelley came to a standstill. He wound up eliminating her after a three-on-one date with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller during week 7.

Now, just Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett are left, and Peter’s journey will come to an end during the show’s March 9 and March 10 finale. It’s shaping up to be QUITE a finale, as Chris Harrison revealed that even Peter doesn’t know how things will end.