‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’: Kelley Appears To Be Missing After Finishing In 5th Place

Despite a fifth place finish on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker are nowhere to be seen in promo pics from the ‘Women Tell All’ special.

Ahead of The Bachelor: Women Tell All on March 2, ABC released photos and video previews of the special, which showed the women gathered onstage at the event. Naturally, the women who are still vying for Peter’s heart on the show — Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss — are not seen in the photos, as one of them still has to be eliminated at the rose ceremony ahead of WTA. However, there were also two other familiar faces missing in the pics: Natasha Parker and Kelley Flanagan, who finished in sixth and fifth place, respectively, on the show.

Peter Weber eliminated Natasha and Kelley during week seven of filming. He took Natasha on a one-on-one date, and sent her home during the dinner portion of the evening, when he realized that their relationship had not progressed like his others had. Then, he went on a three-on-one date with Kelley, Victoria and Hannah Ann. Kelley was confident that her maturity would help easily get her a rose over the other two women, so she was pretty blindsided when Peter eliminated her at the end of the date.

Considering these two made it so far on the show, it’s pretty shocking to see that they wouldn’t be in attendance at the Women Tell All. While neither Kelley or Natasha were at the center of any major drama this season, they were both very outspoken, and likely would have had a lot to say at the reunion show. HollywoodLife has reached out to ABC for comment, and did not hear back.

Interestingly, photos from Kelley’s Instagram page show that she was in Los Angeles on the weekend that Women Tell All was taped in February. She posted a bunch of photos WITH other women from the show, including Kelsey Weier, Mykenna Dorn, and Lexi Buchanan, who all were in attendance at Women Tell All. It’s unclear why Kelley wasn’t at the taping when she was clearly in town at the time it was filmed.

Both Natasha and Kelley have yet to publicly comment on their absence from Women Tell All, but fans have definitely noticed that they’re not in any of the previews. Twitter has already been blowing up with people wondering where the ladies are, and that’s likely going to intensify when the show actually airs! The Bachelor returns on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.