Despite the terrifying week we’ve had, some of our favorite celebrities stepped out at events all around the world in gorgeous outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed stars!

With the world currently going through a tough and scary time, our favorite stars, including Elle Fanning, 21, and Christina Aguilera, 39, gave us some excitement these past few days in stunning outfits and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week. Elle looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she was the special guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden on March 10 rocking a sparkly gold Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Spring 2020 ensemble. She donned a long-sleeve sequin champagne peplum blouse with a plunging V-neckline and nothing underneath. She styled the top with matching high-waisted baggy wide-leg trousers and topped her look off with a massive white floral belt cinching in her tiny waist.

Christina looked fabulous on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Mulan on March 9 when she rocked a bold hot pink Galia Lahav get-up. She wore a high-waisted red wrap maxi skirt with a plunging hip-high slit that revealed her toned legs on one side. She styled the maxi with a long-sleeve hot pink crop top that had a plunging V-neckline and a massive bow on the bodice. In true Christina style, she accessorized the look with over-the-knee bright red latex platform boots and her hair slicked back into a super tight bun.

Katy Perry, 35, tried the neon trend this week when she attended the Fight on Bushfire Recovery Concert in Australia on March 11. The singer showed off her growing baby bump in a neon green reflective Valentino Puff Mini Dress that was cinched in at her tiny waist and had a super short hemline. She accessorized the long sleeve sundress with a pair of lowrise neon blue Katy Perry Goodie Sneakers in Pop Blue. She topped her look off with a matching pair of lime green Alison Lou Lucite Jelly Hoop Earrings and a slicked-back half-up half-down retro hairstyle.

Some of our other favorite looks from the week came from Kate Middleton, 38, who dazzled in a royal blue Jenny Packham Sequined Gown, Erdem Earrings, and Jimmy Choo Glitter Romy Pumps, as well as Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, who looked fabulous in a floral Kate Spade midi dress. There were so many amazing looks this week and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebs!