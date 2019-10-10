8 Times Elle Fanning Looked Absolutely Stunning In Fairy Princess Gowns — See Gorgeous Pics

Elle Fanning is hands down one of the best dressed stars in Hollywood & we rounded up all of the times the actress looked like a fairy princess in gorgeous, ethereal gowns.

Elle Fanning, 21, always looks fabulous – whether it’s on or off the red carpet and her style is super feminine. The actress isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion and one look that she seriously loves is a fairy princess gown. Over the past few months, Elle has rocked a slew of gorgeous, girly dresses and we rounded up all of her most beautiful princess gowns, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

Elle has been busy around the world these past few weeks promoting her highly anticipated new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the London premiere on Oct. 9. Elle opted to wear a seafoam green strapless Armani Prive Fall 2019 gown with a sparkly metallic silver sequin corset that cinched in her tiny waist, while the ball gown skirt was poofy with ruffle tiers. The top of the dress featured a completely sheer diamond mesh overlay, which covered her chest, and flowed into long-sleeves, which were lined with massive ruffles. She topped her look off with Sutra earrings and rings, a Stephen Webster ring, and a slicked back, sleek bun.

Aside from this stunning look, Elle wore yet another fairytale gown at the world premiere of Maleficent 2 in LA on Sept. 30. She wore a green Gucci gown with skinny crystal straps while the long sleeves hung off-the-shoulder and were wrapped in pretty pale flowers and vines. The bodice of the dress was cinched in with a skinny crystal belt, showing off her tiny waist, while the skirt flowed out into a pleated train behind her. She topped her look off with little to no makeup and left her blonde hair down in a voluminous blowout.

While we loved these two gowns, one of our favorite dresses of all time from Elle, was her floral Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2019 gown at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 15. She arrived at the Les Miserables premiere when she wore the gorgeous jacquard ‘Rose Borbonica’ dress which featured an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she went completely braless underneath. The entire frock was decorated with rose rampage and pistachio lace encrustations from the designer’s collection, and the massive sleeves were made of layered ruffles. The back of the dress was just as beautiful, as it was completely cutout and tied together at the neck by a tiny bow. She topped her look off with Sophia Webster heels and Chopard jewels.

From Elle’s sheer floral Dolce & Gabbana gown to her pink Kimhekim Spring 2019 dress – you can see all of Elle’s stunning fairy princess looks when you click through the gallery above!