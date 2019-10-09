Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning & Zahara Jolie-Pitt Stun In Fairy Princess Gowns At ‘Maleficent 2’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie & Elle Fanning looked stunning in princess gowns for the ‘Maleficent 2’ London premiere on Oct. 9, while Angelina’s daughter, Zahara, also looked fabulous in her dress.

Angelina Jolie, 44, and Elle Fanning, 21, have been busy promoting their highly anticipated new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and the gorgeous ladies headed to the London premiere on October 9, where they looked stunning in ethereal dresses. Angelina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her silver tulle gown which featured a tight metallic gold strappy corset around the bodice and a plunging V-neckline. The long-sleeve gown was covered in sparkly sequin details, while the skirt of the dress had a long train that flowed behind her on the carpet. She topped her princess look off with diamond dangly earrings and a bold, bright red lip.

As for Elle, she looked just as much like a princess as Angelina, in her seafoam green gown. The bodice of the dress was a strapless, sparkly metallic silver sequin corset that cinched in her tiny waist, while the ball gown skirt was poofy with ruffle tiers. The top of the dress was the best part, as it featured a completely sheer diamond mesh overlay, which covered her chest, and flowed into long-sleeves. The sleeves of the outfit were lined with massive ruffles and made Elle look like a mermaid. She topped her look off with Sutra earrings and rings, a Stephen Webster ring, and a slicked back, sleek bun.

Aside from the leading ladies, Angelina’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 14, was in attendance along with her siblings Vivienne, Shiloh, and Knox Leon. Zahara stole the show in her beautiful, strapless black tulle gown, which was covered in metallic silver sparkles. The dress featured a feathered neckline, while the skirt was made up of tiers of ruffles, making her look just as much like a princess as Angelina and Elle.

