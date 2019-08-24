Angelina Jolie Stuns In Black Dress While Elle Fanning Dazzles In Pink For ‘Maleficent’ At D23

Angelina Jolie just gets more beautiful by the year. She looked flawless in a black sheer dress while promoting ‘Maleficent’ at D23 and co-star Elle Fanning was stunning in a pink gown.

Angelina Jolie is the queen of the black dress, and she rocked yet another killer style while appearing at Disney’s D23 expo on Aug. 24. She’s repping Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and showed up in a form-fitting black number with a fitted bodice and tight waistline. The frock features a sheer top with long sleeves and sheer black fabric also covered the high left thigh slit. The ravishing 44-year-old wore her brunette locks loose and down, with glam makeup including a red lip. A pair of smart black heels finished off Angie’s polished look.

Her co-star Elle Fanning, 21, proved she’s just as much a fashion queen in a gorgeous pink confection. Her gown had a top similar to Angie’s as it had a pink bodice covered by a layer of pink sheer fabric with long sleeves. Her look had a button up front with a collar, but it was a giant pink satin bow around her waist that really made the dress pop. Layers of pink sheer fabric made up Elle’s long skirt.

The ladies are reuniting for the sequel to the 2014 Disney smash, as Maleficent and Princess Aurora. They previewed new footage from the film as well as a new poster. Angelina told the audience “Now, in this one, we return and we see that Aurora is older and they’re facing the world and challenges of the world and it is being emphasized to them how different they are,” Angie explained to the audience.

“They are encouraged to not be a family and pulled apart by their differences. We really pose the question and fight for the belief that what is different makes you stronger. What is family and what defines family is what you believe in,” Angelina continued. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.