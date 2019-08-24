See Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Stuns In Black Dress While Elle Fanning Dazzles In Pink For ‘Maleficent’ At D23

Shutterstock
Diane Sawyer poses at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo, in Anaheim, Calif 2019 D23 Expo - Disney Legends Press Line, Anaheim, USA - 23 Aug 2019
Angelina Jolie Go Behind the Scenes with The Walt Disney Studios, Arrivals, D23 Expo, Anaheim, USA - 24 Aug 2019
Elle Fanning attends the Go Behind the Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios press line at the 2019 D23 Expo, in Anaheim, Calif 2019 D23 Expo - Day 2, Anaheim, USA - 24 Aug 2019
Hilary Duff Disney Plus Showcase, Arrivals, D23 Expo, Anaheim, USA - 23 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Angelina Jolie just gets more beautiful by the year. She looked flawless in a black sheer dress while promoting ‘Maleficent’ at D23 and co-star Elle Fanning was stunning in a pink gown.

Angelina Jolie is the queen of the black dress, and she rocked yet another killer style while appearing at Disney’s D23 expo on Aug. 24. She’s repping Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and showed up in a form-fitting black number with a fitted bodice and tight waistline. The frock features a sheer top with long sleeves and sheer black fabric also covered the high left thigh slit. The ravishing 44-year-old wore her brunette locks loose and down, with glam makeup including a red lip. A pair of smart black heels finished off Angie’s polished look.

Her co-star Elle Fanning, 21, proved she’s just as much a fashion queen in a gorgeous pink confection. Her gown had a top similar to Angie’s as it had a pink bodice covered by a layer of pink sheer fabric with long sleeves. Her look had a button up front with a collar, but it was a giant pink satin bow around her waist that really made the dress pop. Layers of pink sheer fabric made up Elle’s long skirt.

The ladies are reuniting for the sequel to the 2014 Disney smash, as Maleficent and Princess Aurora. They previewed new footage from the film as well as a new poster. Angelina told the audience “Now, in this one, we return and we see that Aurora is older and they’re facing the world and challenges of the world and it is being emphasized to them how different they are,” Angie explained to the audience.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie looks glamorous in a gorgeous black dress while promoting ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ at Disney’s D23 expo on Aug. 24, 2019.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning looks dazzling in a pink gown with a giant bow while promoting ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ at Disney’s D23 expo on Aug. 24, 2019.

“They are encouraged to not be a family and pulled apart by their differences. We really pose the question and fight for the belief that what is different makes you stronger. What is family and what defines family is what you believe in,” Angelina continued. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.