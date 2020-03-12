Sarah Hyland Spotted In Rare Sighting With Her Gorgeous Long Naturally Curly Hair — New Pic

Sarah Hyland looked fabulous when she rocked her naturally long, curly hair down for a workout in LA on March 11!

When it comes to Sarah Hyland, 29, the star is always rocking her curly hair in a bun or ponytail, so when she rocked her long curly hair completely down, we were pleasantly surprised. The Modern Family actress headed to a workout class in LA on March 11 when she kept her dark brown hair down and parted to the side in her natural curls. Sarah’s curls are more of messy beach waves and her brown hair has gorgeous reddish auburn highlights.

For the outing, Sarah went with a casual ensemble, sticking to the natural look she was going for. She threw on a cropped black Christian Siriano We All Grow in the Same Garden Hoodie that put her bare abs and tiny waist on full display. She paired the top with high-waisted drawstring black sweatpants and accessorized with oversized round sunnies, big gold hoops, and a fanny-pack, and a pair of white sneakers.

When it comes to hairstyles, Sarah has tried them all. Just recently, on January 19, Sarah attended the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when she rocked jet-black hair which she slicked to the side in a low ponytail. Before that, on Nov. 10, she stepped out on the red carpet at the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards when she rocked a deep red, almost purple hair color, parting her hair down and in the middle, leaving it in a sleek and shiny blowout.

We love seeing Sarah rock her natural hair – it’s so refreshing, especially when we usually see her hair tossed up in a bun or slicked back with a headband. Seeing her with hair down made us realize how red her highlights are, similar to her Modern Family costar, Ariel Winter, 22, who recently went back to red hair after dying it back to her natural black hue.