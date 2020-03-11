Ariel Winter Rocks Gorgeous, Red ‘Little Mermaid’ Waves In Long Hair Makeover

Ariel took her red hair makeover to the next level by rocking beachy waves a la another famous Ariel — the Little Mermaid! The ‘Modern Family’ star is effortlessly gorgeous in her makeup-free pic.

From Ariel… to Ariel! The Modern Family actress, 21, underwent another hair makeover, and her glorious red waves are totally reminiscent of a certain The Little Mermaid star. In Ariel’s latest Instagram selfies, the starlet is now rocking flowing, strawberry hair that reaches down to her chest. It’s a stark contrast from her naturally dark hair, but she’s all about changing her look up. She previously went red in October, while filming Law and Order: SVU, and dyed it the same shade again after Modern Family wrapped production in February. You can see a before and after comparison of Ariel with brown and red hair below!

The best part of her glamorous selfie session is that Ariel is pretending she doesn’t look amazing. She captioned the photo, “pictured: my face pre makeup. not pictured: my phone under this sweater with the recently downloaded Pokémon Go app waiting for me to catch em all.” Even makeup-free and in a sweatshirt, Ariel looks fresh faced and ready to take on the day. The actress appears to be sitting in a salon in her pics. She may have a photoshoot or new project in the works!

Ariel’s fans are swooning over her latest look in the comments on Instagram. “Disney Ariel is that you!?☺️,” one enamored admirer wrote. “LOVE that hair color on you! 🙌🏻,” a fan commented. “i cant believe how gorgeous you are.” Some fans were dying to know all about her Pokémon Go skills instead: “Pokémon go!? What team are you on!??” someone commented, excitedly.

Someone who definitely loves Ariel’s red locks? Her boyfriend, Luke Benward. Luke posted an adorable photo on March 6 showing the couple cuddled up while hanging out with two members of Ariel’s Modern Family squad, Rico Rodriguez and Nolan Gould. The lovebirds looked happy as can be!