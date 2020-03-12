Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Refuses To Apologize To Madison Prewett After Dramatic ‘Bachelor’ Finale

After an intense exchange on ‘After the Final Rose,’ Peter Weber’s mom says she has nothing to apologize for following her war of words with his ultimate choice, Madison Prewett.

The Bachelor Peter Weber‘s mom Barb made it clear all along after meeting his finalists Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett that she was team Hannah Ann all the way. And she made sure that Peter and Madison knew that she did not want him to pick Madi. Now she’s doubling down that she has no reason to apologize to Madison for the things she said to her, both on the show and their tense exchange on After the Final Rose. “There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” Barb tells Life & Style.

“Everyone thinks it’s just me…but it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family. It’s not that we did not like Madison. My answer to that is I don’t know Madison…I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such,” Barb continues. During the finale, Barb told Peter “She’s not there for you,” about Madison 23, before gushing about Hannah Ann, also 23. “You have a gem waiting for you who’s madly head over heels for you,” she told Peter, and called Hannah Ann an “angel on earth.”

Peter ended up proposing to Hannah Ann, but only after Madison took herself out of the running. Then the pilot had a change of heart and wanted to go after Madison. A month after the proposal he told Hannah Ann, “I have no doubt that I’ve fallen in love with you and I love you…I’m just, like, struggling.” Heartbroken Hannah Ann then let him have it. “When I said yes to you, I said yes to a partnership.…If you can’t give me that love in return, then that’s not a relationship.”

She gave him back the Neil Lane diamond engagement ring and told Peter, “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me. ’Cause I trusted you. And that’s what you have continued to ask me to do.” Hannah Ann also added, “I said yes, and I get this? Why didn’t you just let me go—instead of taking this away from me?… You selfishly just did not want me to walk away or to send me home.” Peter then went to Auburn, AL to win Madison back. Barb thinks that as a result, Madison owes Hannah Ann an apology for the pain she went through.

Barb is upset that Madison “never apologized” to her or the rest of the family, either. She’s “disappointed” in Peter’s pick and says it’s “very telling that she never even apologized to Hannah Ann. She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened.” Barb tells the publication, “You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

Peter’s dad Peter Weber Sr. thinks there was just too much drama for his son to be with Madison. “I hate this situation, and it’s telling to me that [there are] so many obstacles to even get to this point. You don’t start a relationship like that. We saw a lot more than the average person here…There are so many differences to overcome,” he tells the publication.

On After the Final Rose, Barb went on to reiterate that she does not think it’s going to work out between Madison and her son. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said, when Peter revealed that he and Madison have decided to take things “one day at a time” in their relationship. “That’s it. All his friends, his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. We’ve been trying to tell him.” Ouch!

Barbara said she was struggling so much with Peter and Madison’s relationship because she saw what a better fit Hannah Ann was for was her son. “I disagree,” Madison shot back. “This isn’t just Peter’s journey. When you sign up to come on the show, you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife. I totally understand that, as a mother, you’re obviously going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me — it’s me choosing Peter.”