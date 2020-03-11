Watch
True Thompson, 1, Rocks Adorable White Skirt & Plays With Stuffed Animal In Sweet New Video

True Thompson
True Thompson brought on the cute once again when her mommy Khloe Kardashian posted videos of her playing with her stuffed animal in a super stylish outfit!

Oh em gee! True Thompson, 1, looked to be having a blast while roaming through her home on Tuesday, March 10. Her doting mother Khloe Kardashian, 35, filmed the little one in a series of Instagram stories where she had fun while playing with her stuffed toy dog. True dressed adorably, as usual, for her fun day inside in her long-sleeved brown top, white skirt and boots. She made things that much more precious by wearing her hair up in pigtails that were tied together with two adorable bows! Khloe’s baby girl made her way through the massive hallways as she held onto her electronic dog while the leash that was attached to it was dragged across the floor (and yes, it made barking noises). “True you little sweetheart,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the footage.

True is no stranger to bringing on the cuteness wherever she goes. It’s kind of her thing… and we are here for it! Take for instance this precious memory that her reality superstar mommy posted on Sunday, March 6, of her little one sweetly giving her a kiss on the cheek. The beautiful snap showed the little one with her hair pulled back into three tiny buns as she puts her hand to her mouth to kiss her mom. She captioned the pic “soulmate” with two dove emojis. Our hearts!

The precious youngster, who officially turns 2 on April 12, has also been having a blast with her plethora of family members lately. She happily bounced on a big ole trampoline with cousins Penelope Disick, 7, and North West, 6, on Friday, February 28, in a tie dye shirt and black shorts that’s almost too adorable to witness!

🐶💖 @khloekardashian

True also had some alone time with North days earlier when the two enjoyed a breakfast date with one another while rocking some amazing pajamas and sunglasses! Will the former’s second birthday outdo Kylie Jenner‘s daughter’s Stormi‘s in terms of its sheer fabulousness? Stay tuned!