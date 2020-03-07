Khloe Kardashian Gets Kisses From Daughter True, 23 Mos., In Sweet New Pic

Khloe Kardashian has found her soulmate — and it’s not a man! The reality star posted the sweetest snap with her daughter True, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Cute alert! Khloe Kardashian revealed to her over 100 million Instagram followers that she’s found her soulmate — and it’s her one-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The 35-year-old posted an adorable photo of herself getting a kiss from her mini-me on March 6, and we can’t get over how perfect this mother-daughter duo is! The sweet snap shows little True with her hair pulled back into three tiny buns as she puts her hand to her mouth to kiss her mom. She wears a a cream dress featuring a tulle skirt, and rocked a necklace, bracelet and earrings — what a fashionista! Mom Khloe pulled her hair back into multiple braids and wore a light blue collared polo, with the buttons undone. She captioned the pic “soulmate” with two dove emojis. Our hearts!

A week earlier, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, shared two short clips that featured her strolling into her daughter’s room as Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls played in the background. With Khloe’s camera recording on the floor, she and her daughter broke out their very best dance moves to get the day started. Throughout the video, Khloe could be heard encouraging her adorable daughter, saying, “Go, Tutu, go,” “Dance, mama,” and even shouting “Woohoo!” Khloe lovingly captioned the two video clips, “Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners.”

But that wasn’t even the first time Khloe revealed moments from her and True’s mornings together. On Feb. 19, Khloe took to her Instagram to share a sweet, candid photo of the two sitting together at the breakfast table. True and her doting mom were clearly have a grand time goofing off together, with Khloe raising her hand in the air and True looking on quizzically. It was definitely a “Good morning,” as Khloe captioned the picture, which also featured a gorgeous flower arrangement on the mother and daughter’s table, flanked by stuffed animals galore!

Khloe loves taking time to share with her fans some of the best moments of her day with True. These two are truly inseparable and Khloe has totally come into her own as a doting mother-of-one. Much like her devoted fans and followers, we cannot wait to see more of this mother-daughter pair when True turns two this year!