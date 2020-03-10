NeNe Leakes Disses Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Over Marriage Trouble: He ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her

NeNe Leakes didn’t hold back when it came to her thoughts on Kenya Moore’s husband Marc Daly, fresh off of Marc’s questionable behavior on a recent episode of ‘RHOA!’

NeNe Leakes, 52, just threw some serious shade at Kenya Moore‘s estranged husband Marc Daly, 49! “I think that [Marc] doesn’t like Kenya. I’m clear about that,” NeNe said in a new interview with Essence magazine, published on Monday, Mar. 9. The comments follow Marc’s not-so-great behavior towards Kenya, 49, at his fundraiser that ended up in a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I also think he was being true to who he was that night…it didn’t come off great on camera. He’s not a camera guy…He’s not on a show like we are; we’re really on the show. The husbands are not on the show that often,” NeNe continued. Real talk!

In the episode, Marc — who is a successful restaurateur — was seen organizing a fundraiser geared towards uplifting African American men. Eagle eyed fans were quick to point out that Marc didn’t even bother to thank his wife — with whom he shares daughter Brooklyn, 1 — in his speech. Beyond that, Marc was seen inappropriately yelling at producers and not properly welcoming his host, Cynthia Bailey‘s fiancee Mike Hill. “[The husbands] don’t know some of the stuff that [the Housewives] know. We know we have a hot mic on. You know what I’m saying?” NeNe continued. “I know if I’m going to get into the producer’s face while I’m still mic’d, even though the cameras might go down, my mic is still on.”

After the episode aired, Kenya shared her thoughts on the RHOA After Show. “I didn’t think [Marc] was very warm to me, he never thanked me in front of the crowd,” she admitted, noting that he ended up needing her help to successfully plan the event. “There was just a lot going on. But, I kept my head up and a smile on my face to represent my family well. It was just not a pleasant evening and it didn’t end well. I just think at that point we were just very tired of the back and forth and just the stress of our relationship and where we were.”

She also added that she thought she “should have been treated in a way that honored the gifts that I have that I could’ve blessed him with for the event.” Yikes! A day after the fundraiser, Kenya announced she was filing for divorce — but the couple have since decided to work on their relationship.