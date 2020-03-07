Tyler Cameron & Brothers Reveal How They’re ‘Honoring’ Mom Andrea After Her Sudden Death

Andrea Cameron’s memory is living on following her tragic death, and it’s all thanks to her son, Tyler Cameron, and his two brothers.

Tyler Cameron and his brothers, Austin Cameron and Ryan Cameron, are making sure to honor their mother in the best way they know how after her death. Andrea Cameron was just 55 years old when she passed away unexpectedly after a brain aneurysm. Now, Tyler, Austin and Ryan have set up a GoFundMe page in Andrea’s honor, and they’re using it to raise money to start a charitable foundation. Andrea was extremely passionate about giving back, which is why it’s fitting that her sons are now making sure to do the same.

“In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother,” Austin wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe so that we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life. Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us. We are forever grateful.”

Tyler was in New York City, where he currently lives, when he got the call that his family had suffered a tremendous tragedy. He first let fans know that something was wrong with a tweet on Feb. 27, where he announced that he had to cancel a previously-scheduled event for the next morning at the last minute. He revealed that he had a “family emergency,” and asked for “prayers” for his mother.

Unfortunately, by Feb. 29, it was reported that Andrea had passed away. Tyler confirmed the news himself with an Instagram post on March 2. “We will love and miss our mother dearly,” he wrote. “She will live on through us and through those that she had an impact on.”

Tyler’s fans got to know his mother during his hometown date with Hannah Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette. It was clear that he had a very close relationship with her, as well as the rest of his close-knit family. Our thoughts are with the Camerons during this difficult time.