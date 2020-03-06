The Bellas are back, and they’re bringing some bombshells on the next season of ‘Total Bellas’ – including the moment that Artem Chigvintsev got down on one knee!

“Will you marry me?” Those four words, said by Artem Chigvintsev, 37, bring everything to a stop in the preview of the new season of Total Bellas. Nikki Bella, 36, seemingly can’t believe it, and her eyes light up as her Dancing with the Stars partner-turned-boyfriend gets down on one knee to propose. While the actual proposal went down months ago, Total Bellas fans were wondering if the cameras actually caught the magic moment. Turns out, they did, and viewers will get to see the romantic moment for themselves when the new season kicks off on Apr. 9 on E!.

“I said yes in France in November!” Nikki posted to Instagram on Nov. 3. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” She also shared a close-up of her ring, with its emerald-cut diamond that one could practically see from space. It capped up a whirlwind romantic year for the couple. They began dating in January 2019 and were spotted kissing in March, right before they officially confirmed the relationship. This would be Nikki’s second high-profile engagement, following the in-ring proposal John Cena, 42, gave her at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Artem’s proposal isn’t the only shocking moment fans will get to watch. The preview hints that viewers will get to see the drama when Brie Bella, 36, finds out she’s pregnant. “I don’t want another child,” she tells her husband, Daniel Bryan, 38. Spoiler alert – she’s not the only Bella Twin that has a bun in her oven. Both Nikki and Brie are expecting, and the two announced the good news at the end of January. People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie said. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?”

Technically, yes. You can. After all, the first word in “Planned Parenthood” is exactly that. However, sometimes, life catches you off-guard. “Nikki was completely surprised by this pregnancy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been spending more time in Arizona and would like to raise the baby there as it’s near her mom, brother and sister. … it took Nikki a minute to process, but she’s excited.”

Nikki is still “figuring things out,” according to the source. “It’s still very early in the pregnancy, so they’ll both do what they can for now. Nikki has wanted to spend more time and slow down a bit even before finding out about her pregnancy. They still have a home in L.A. and plan on spending time there but want to set up more of a permanent shop in Arizona.”