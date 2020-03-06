Lady Gaga Cozies Up To BF Michael Polansky & Admits She Finally Found Her ‘Stupid Love’

Lady Gaga shared the sweetest selfie with her tech CEO boyfriend Michael Polansky, after dropping her latest single ‘Stupid Love’.

Lady Gaga has finally found her ‘stupid love’! The 33-year-old hitmaker posted the sweetest selfie with her new beau Michael Polansky, and fans can’t get get enough! The “Shallow” singer shared the adorable snap with her nearly 40 million Instagram followers on March 5, and gave her tech CEO boyfriend a massive shoutout in the clever caption. “I’ve got a STUPID love,” she wrote, with a pink heart emoji, just days after dropping her new single titled Stupid Love. The photo appears to have been taken inside a private jet, with the Grammy winner sitting on the lap of the tech entrepreneur. In the sweet snap, Gaga is sporting pink hair, a super fierce black cat-eye, and an off the shoulder white top, while Michael wore a grey sweater.

She first got her fans’ attention on Feb. 3 when she posted a photo of her cuddling on a boat with Michael, while wearing a cut-out black fishnet style dress with a blue bikini underneath. Her hunky man is gazing at her in a loving manner as he holds on tight to his lady. “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” Gaga captioned the pic. Romance rumors first began swirling when Gaga was seen with Michael out and about in Miami during pre-Super Bowl and post-Super Bowl festivities. They were also spotted before that in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and on New Year’s Eve.

The singer has fallen hard for the super smart tech CEO, and a source told HollywoodLife on Feb. 28 exclusively that his “brilliant” mind is a huge part of the attraction. “She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” a friend of the singer told HL. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him, they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them. It’s more than just physical though, she’s very attracted to his mind, he’s brilliant. He went to Harvard, which is impressive, but what’s even more impressive is that he’s devoted his whole career to philanthropy. That is such a passion of hers, so they’re really aligned there. It’s a great match on many levels.”

Michael is the first man Gaga has dated publicly since splitting from her ex-fiance Christian Carino in Feb. 2019. The former couple were together for two years before they called it quits. At the time there was rampant speculation that they broke up because she was secretly dating her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, 45. But Gaga admitted to Oprah Winfrey they had just done a “good job at fooling everyone.”