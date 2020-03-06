Katy Perry Admits There’s ‘Friction’ In Relationship With Orlando Bloom As They Prepare For Baby

Katy Perry is about to become a mom, but things aren’t always perfect with her fiance Orlando Bloom. The singer opened up about the ‘friction’ within their relationship.

Katy Perry, 35, has opened up about her relationship with Orlando Bloom, 43, after revealing she’s expecting her first child. The pop songstress announced on Wednesday, Mar. 4 that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will be having their first baby after three years together, and sat down with Ryan Seacrest to talk all things pregnancy. “I’m glad I’ve been able to come out the other side of this incredible journey that’s almost been 12 years of being in the spotlight and I’m really profoundly grateful that I’m not hooked on drugs or I’m not a huge alcoholic,” she told on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I’ve got my head on my shoulders. I have compassion for anyone that’s going through that, but being in this industry will turn you into an insane person if you let it.” She also told Ryan during the radio interview — which you can listen to below — that her parents instilled in her a “golden compass,” and also acknowledged Orlando for helping her become her best self. Nevertheless, it’s not a completely perfect relationship. “There’s a lot of friction between my partner and I,” she said, “But, that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light.”

Katy has been hiding her baby bump for months, but now that she’s finally confirmed her pregnancy, she has nothing to cover up anymore! “OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Katy tweeted on March 5, shortly after sharing her baby news. “Or carry around a big purse lol.” In recent weeks, Katy has been wearing noticeably loose outfits, while also covering her midsection with her purse or arms while being photographed out and about. She did a great job at concealing her growing belly, as no one even suspected that she was pregnant until she dropped the teaser for her new music video, “Never Worn White,” on March 4.

The teaser featured a quick clip of Katy cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress. However, at the time, fans weren’t sure if it was a real pregnancy, or just a storyline for the video. Finally, ahead of the full video’s premiere, Katy put an end to the speculation. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. I’ll be giving birth — literally,” she said during a live stream with fans. “Go watch the music video to watch what’s very true.” The full video revealed even more stunning shots of Katy showing off her bump, looking beyond angelic.

The pregnancy news comes just over a year after Katy got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, on Valentine’s Day 2019. Orlando already has a son, Flynn, 9, with his ex, Miranda Kerr, but this is the first child for Katy.