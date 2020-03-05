Pete Davidson Insists Ariana Grande ‘Made’ Him Famous: ‘She Sent The Wolves on Me’

Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with ex-fiance Ariana Grande, admitting the pop singer boosted his status in Hollywood. Watch the video!

Pete Davidson, 26, joked that his ex-fiance, pop darling Ariana Grande, 26, “made him famous”. The Saturday Night Live comedian sat down with Sean Evans on First We Feast’s Hot Ones series to eat super spicy wings, and answer some equally sizzling questions. “I have never eaten anything spicy,” he told host Sean before diving into the first wing. “I am horrified.” The New York native got very candid about his relationship with Ariana Grande, and how it has affected his relationship with the paparazzi. “It’s really annoying ‘cause, like, I live in Staten Island and [people] come there now ‘cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff. It’s all her fault. It is!” the comic joked on the March 5 episode, adding, “She sent the wolves on me. She made me, created me — whatever they say.”

Following his whirlwind relationship with the “7 Rings” singer, and his recent social media break, Pete shared that he doesn’t dress to impress on Instagram. “No, I stopped, I don’t really try to dress. I used to when I had the ‘gram. Because you just scroll through and you’re like, ‘Ooh, off-white shoes. I guess that’s what the cool kids are wearing.’ And then you realize, when you’re not online, that’s what broke kids think that’s what rich people should wear and it’s lame.” He added, “It’s a really great feeling once you finally just give up.” When the conversation moved on to the show’s “Explain That ‘Gram” segment, Pete talked about about his surprise fashion week appearance during Alexander Wang‘s Spring 2020 show. “Alexander Wang is a very nice gentleman. I think his clothes are sick and he was like, ‘Would you like to do this? It would be an honor…’ And I was like, ‘F–k yeah, I’m gonna do it.'”

Pete and Ariana have both been making headlines lately, over their back-and-forth drama, which started when Ariana opened up about her ex-fiancee in the Aug. 2019 issue of Vogue. She dubbed their romance-turned-engagement “a distraction,” in addition to being “frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic.” Pete — who has since dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley — clapped back in his Netflix special (with a double dose of humor). “She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have,” he said, referring to his comedy performance. “You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

Pete then continued, “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh*tting on my ex.” The pair were first romantically linked in the spring of 2018, and were engaged (much to fans’ surprise) by June of that year. However, things took a turn a few weeks later, when the singer’s ex, Mac Miller, died from an overdose on Sept. 7. The engagement was called off soon after that.