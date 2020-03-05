Nikki Bella Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Dissing John Cena: ‘I Have No Reason’ To Shade Him

No shade here! Nikki Bella denied on her podcast that her tweet about ‘misery’ in a relationship was about ex-fiancé John Cena, saying that she’s not even the kind of person who would shade anyone.

Nikki Bella is shutting down rumors that she shaded ex-fiancé John Cena with a cryptic tweet. The Total Bellas star, 36, raised eyebrows when she recently posted about “misery” and teaching someone you love to live “with kindness.” Nikki opened up about the non-issue on the March 4 episode of the Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie Bella, swearing that she wasn’t shading John, whom she broke up with in 2018 after six years together. “So, I put out a tweet, and it went like wildfire because there were some people and some headlines that thought I was throwing shade to my ex-fiancé. Which, goodness people, it was not the case,” Nikki said.

“I hate always talking about this, but it was bothering me and I really want to clarify something… My ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him, he was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him and I still love,” she said, referring to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, 37, with whom she’s expecting her first child. Nikki read the tweet on the podcast, and explained that it was just a quote she loved — not her calling out John. “I think what kind of sucks is when you have a public relationship, any time I want to post a quote, or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always thinks I’m talking about him.”

And she stressed it again: she’s not talking about John. “I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé, and honestly you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him,” Nikki said. “So please, everyone know, that tweet had nothing to do with John. It had to do with everything in my life and it just came to me and I posted it. I will never throw shade to John nor any of my exes.”

Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life 2 teach them something or how 2 live, or someone comes into ours to do the same. Smile knowing u showed them how life is really meant 2 be lived..by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 19, 2020

Nikki ended on a joke about her relationship with her twin sister — who, by the way, is also pregnant: “I won’t even throw shade to Brie on days she makes me mad when sometimes I think I would like to.”