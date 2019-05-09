John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Cryptic Tweets About ‘Happiness’ Have Fans Convinced They’re Feuding

While Nikki Bella and John Cena ended their relationship on fairly good terms, their new tweets from earlier this week has fans wondering if they’re now embroiled in a bitter feud!

It’s been nearly a year since John Cena and Nikki Bella ended things for good, but now that the two are making headlines for their new romances, some fans think there’s new tension between them. It all started when John tweeted this on May 6: “Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being.” John is often sharing cryptic quotes and photos on his social media, so fans didn’t think much of the message at first, but once Nikki posted something of her own, people couldn’t help but wonder if there was some drama going on between the exes.

“When you don’t give him what he wants, he will delete you, silence you, manipulate you, do what he can to destroy you, but turn that hurt into strength,” Nikki wrote on May 7. “Take the high road and prevail! Happiness can’t be bought, it is priceless. It is your true secret weapon.” Since Nikki explicitly mentioned ‘happiness’ in her tweet, just like John, many took this comment as her response to John’s message. In case you forgot, John and Nikki got engaged in April 2017, but by the beginning of 2018, their relationship began experiencing major ups and downs.

While planning the wedding, Nikki became unsure if she wanted to go through with marrying John, and it all boiled down to the fact that he didn’t want to have children. He eventually agreed to reverse his vasectomy and have a child with her, and while they briefly reconciled, they still called off their May 2018 wedding and split for good shortly afterward.

Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2019

When you don’t give him what he wants, he will delete you, silence you, manipulate you, do what he can to destroy you, but turn that hurt into strength. Take the high road and prevail! Happiness can’t be bought, it is priceless. It’s your true secret weapon. N 🤗 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 7, 2019

Now, Nikki is casually dating her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, while John has been seen packing on the PDA with Shay Shariatzadeh on multiple occasions. Perhaps their high-profile new romances are what’s sparking these cryptic tweets?!