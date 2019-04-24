John Cena Hopes To Find Love Again By The End Of 2019 — Plus: Why ‘He Doesn’t Want Kids’ Yet

A year after his split from Nikki Bella, John Cena is ready to find ‘his soul mate. However, he’s not looking for a baby mama, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why he still doesn’t want to be a dad just yet.

It’s been over a year since Nikki Bella, 35, and John Cena, 42, ended their 6-year relationship. Since then, she’s found love with Artem Chigvintsev, while John, outside one cuddly date in Vancouver, has been relatively quiet when it comes to love. Yet, 2019 will be John’s year, as a source close to him EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that he’s learned a lot since his breakup. “John has an amazing life. He has worked hard to get to the point he is at in his career, and now that he’s one year older, he sees more and more how life should involve love.”

“He is finally getting to a place to get with someone on a deeper level,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Some time has passed since the Nikki Bella breakup, and he wants to dedicate some of his time this year to find the love of his life.” The insider says John wants this connection to “definitely be real and as organic as it could be,” so he’s not going to go out and manufacture a relationship. “But,” the insider says, “he is definitely at a place where his heart is on his sleeve, and he is ready to have someone grab it.”

“He has learned a lot from his break up with Nikki,” the insider says. “He knows what he wants and doesn’t want in a relationship. He wants to find his soul mate, and he really thinks that it will happen this year.” As to what he doesn’t want in a relationship, that’s simple. “He doesn’t want kids right now.”

John’s stance on having kids waved back and forth in the days following his breakup with Nikki, but as the insider notes, it seems he’s firmly back in the “no kids” camp. “His Hollywood career is taking off,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and he still wants to make appearances for the WWE and do everything else he has been doing in the entertainment world like hosting and commercials and such.” But, it’s not like John hates kids — quite the contrary. John, per the source, feels like he gets the same rewards he’d get out of fatherhood from all his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“He has done the most Make-A-Wish wishes then anyone ever in the history of the foundation,” the insider adds, “and he puts a lot into those moments. That is a big reason why he doesn’t want kids now. With everything in his plate, he wouldn’t be able to always be there for a kid. But he is now more open to having kids later in life like George Clooney did.”

Speaking of one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, the source tells HollywoodLife.com that it “would surprise no one close to John if he dated a celebrity. It might be easier for him since they are aware of how to deal with the same lifestyle. He would definitely look out for all the pitfalls that sometimes brings to not fall into the celebrity couple vortex that some of those relationships get into.”

Whoever John dates next, the source says he will want them “to have the same mindset” as himself. “John wants a woman who is independent and successful on her own merit. …Many times people say opposites attract, but when it comes to John, if he had someone who is just like him, that would be the best case scenario. That is what he is looking for, and he believes that person is out there. He hopes that he is with that person soon, and then babies can come – but much further down the line. … He wants to be in love. He is in it to really make sure he finds the person he will spend the rest of his life with. He isn’t messing around anymore.”