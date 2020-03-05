Kylie Jenner Poses In Stunning White Gown With Plunging Neckline After Reuniting With Drake

After sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went on a latex dress kick, Kylie Jenner is doing the same. She rocked a plunging white mini-dress the morning after reuniting with Drake.

When the Kar-Jenner sisters decide to rock a trend, it’s all in! Skin-tight latex fashion seem to be their go-to look of the moment, as Kim, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, rocked latex outfits during the recent Paris Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner, 22, was not about to be left behind. On March 5, she decided to rise and shine by modeling a body hugging white latex dress via her Instagram stories. The dress was so tight it looked like it had been painted onto her body. It featured a deep plunging neckline and hugged her famous curves.

She wrote “Good morning” over the video, which showed her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou standing next to her, wearing a nearly identical latex dress but in a slightly darker hue. Kylie ditched the long pink wig that she wore out the night before for a platinum blonde one, and she stroked her hair as the camera zoomed in on her tiny waist and enviable chest. Stassie also had her hair pin-straight as well. When the two ladies turned to have their ample behinds facing each other, they looked like identical twins!

Kylie and Stassie had a big night out clubbing before their morning dress modeling session. It was in honor of Kylie’s longtime assistant Victoria Villarroel turning 28. Kylie and her crew first hit up The Nice Guy, where she wore a long pink wig, a strapless white top and skin-tight dark jeans. From there the party moved to West Hollywood’s Delilah, where Drake, 33, arrived shortly after Kylie and her pals.

Kylie and her friends snuck in through the back of the club, while Drake rolled up to the front minutes later in his custom stretch Maybach. He flashed a big smile while exiting his car for the paparazzi. There had been reports that Kylie and Drizzy were “never too far away” from each other at his 33rd birthday party on Oct. 24, 2019 following her breakup with Travis Scott, 27. She then attended his Halloween party a week later at Hollywood’s Goya Studios. Drake didn’t appear in any of Kylie’s numerous Instagram stories from her March 4 night on the town though. Hopefully they had a friendly reunion away from her phone’s camera.