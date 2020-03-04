‘Summer House’: Jules Reacts To Jordan Verroi Returning To The House & Reveals The Two Hooked Up

Jordan Verroi journeys up to the Hampton in the upcoming episode of ‘Summer House’ & reveals he & Jules have a history!

The drama continues this week on Summer House! As Paige DeSorbo takes the weekend off to hang with her boyfriend, the cast invites former cast member Jordan Verroi up to the Hamptons, somewhat aware that he has a history with newcomer, Jules. In an EXCLUSIVE clip, we see Jules react to Jordan coming out East, and even admitted the two have hooked up in the past. “A little friend named Jordan called me on Tuesday…” Carl Radke tells a giggling Jules in the back of the car as Lindsay Hubbard drives them out to the house. “Oh no!” the Chicago native cringes. “F-ing A!”

In a separate car, Jordan carpools with Hannah Berner, and Hannah admits, “It was kinda weird without you [at the house]… because it was fun.” The funny girl and Jordan have remained close despite his absence on the show, and she reveals that he had told her of his “romance” with Jules before, but he has a habit of lying about his hook-ups. “Did you have like, feelings for her, like romantically?” Hannah asks Jordan at one point. “Oh yeah! I mean, we were hooking up, it was fun…” he replies, and when asked for clarification on “hooking up,” Jordan reveals he and Jules had sex.

“Jordan introduced me to Jules, and he did tell me they hooked up,” Hannah explains. “But, Jordan has also told me a ton of things about his penis that are not true.” Back in Carl and Lindsay’s car, Jules has her head in her hands as Carl explains that Hannah invited him out for the weekend, and starts digging as to why Jules is reacting this way (even though Carl that admits Jordan told he and Kyle that he slept with Jules.) Lindsay, being the unapologetic betch we love and need, bluntly asks, “So ya f**ked him?” “Yeah…” Jules replies. “Kind of,” surprising both Carl and Lindsay who thought Jordan was bluffing.

Watch the whole clip above! Make sure to tune in to Summer House tonight, Wednesday March 4, at 9 PM ET, to see how things go down out East!