‘Summer House’s Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo Tease Massive Blowout: ‘It’s One Of The Most Insane Fights’

There’s no shortage of drama on this season of ‘Summer House,’ and BFFs Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner chatted with HL about the massive fight teased in the trailer!

This is something we didn’t see coming! On this season of Bravo’s Summer House, BFFs Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo get into a screaming match teased in the trailer, and fans are incredibly concerned for the friendship between the two cast members. “We always joked if we ever got into a fight, it would be insane but I can’t even imagine us getting into a fight, and we got into one of the most insane fights I’ve ever gotten into with a friend,” Hannah explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “My veins were popping out of my neck!” Paige added.

“Hannah and I are very much like sisters. So we love each other like sisters and we also fight like sisters. So there’s no boundaries when we want to speak how we feel to each other, but it’s very quick to get resolved,” the ‘Front Paige News’ creator continued, with Hannah adding, “It’s because you care. I think that’s why this is so good because I actually care a lot.” Fans hadn’t really seen these two go at it during their inaugural season last summer, but this time around, the friends are seemingly fighting about the man in Paige’s life. “I think this is the first time that Paige was in a relationship that I’ve known her, so it changes the friend dynamic a little bit,” Hannah said.

“Our friendship is still pure and genuine, so you definitely see that side. So when we fight, it’s also very pure and genuinely, and we want to tell each other how we’re feeling so that we can resolve it, move past it and then get back to loving,” Paige promised.

Be sure to tune in to Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET to watch all the drama unfold on Summer House!