‘Summer House’ New Cast Members: Hannah, Paige & Jordan Are Welcomed To The Hamptons

Welcome to the Hamptons, betches! Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo & Jordan Verroi are the hot new additions to the ‘Summer House’ on Bravo! Here’s what you need to know about them.

We always love some fresh, new cast members to shake things up in our fave Bravo shows! As Summer House starts tonight, March 4, at 10 PM on the network, we’re excited to meet newcomers Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo and Jordan Verroi to the beloved show! While the Wirkus Twins, Amit Neuman and Stephen McGree aren’t returning to the Hamptons-based show, the new additions bring down the age average and turn up the heat (seriously, look at Jordan’s IG)!

Hannah, Paige and Jordan happen to all formerly work for the digital brand Betches! You may recognize Hannah from her several hysterical videos with the company, or her commonly-viral tweets that typically highlight the woes of being single. Paige worked as a freelancer for the site, writing several fashion posts and “Top 5” favorites columns. Jordan, whose IG feed is filled with his smoldering modeling pics, handled “Client Relationships” for Betches before joining the show and is the founder of CapGenius. He also claims he broke Hinge after being named one of their “Most Eligible Bachelor’s,” — take that as you will. We told you these newbies would bring it!

“It felt like summer camp, like you’re kind of nervous. You want to make sure you get along with the other kids, but you know there’s potentially so much fun to be had. It was just a lot of butterflies,” Hannah admitted ahead of the Summer House premiere in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. Paige, on the other hand, revealed she was “petrified” when she first arrived at the home. “I hate meeting all new people at one time, so I get really nervous, and I don’t speak. It comes off very bitchy!” the tiny brunette said. “I like to assess a room before if I don’t know everyone, so I was just very reserved. I think it took maybe like two weekends for me to fully come out of my shell.” Hannah added, “Paige and I are so different. I wonder what’s it’s like to think before you speak…” The dynamic between these two, specifically, is honestly going to be a highlight this season — I can feel it!

As the new trio prepared to go to the house that was already at a tipping point due to last season’s drama, they planned to remain centered and just have fun. Or, in Hannah’s case, spend as much time as possible in the hot tub.

