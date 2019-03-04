‘Summer House’s Carl Sounds-Off On Drama Between Lindsay, Kyle & Amanda: ‘There Was Some Petty Stuff’

Carl Radke is self-proclaimed ‘Switzerland’ when it comes to drama in the ‘Summer House,’ but he talked to HL about his thoughts on the feuding between Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula.

Bravo’s Summer House and the WWHL reunion left us #shook when it came to the ongoing battle between housemates Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, specifically. As the show comes back on tonight, Monday, March 4th at 10 PM ET, we’re reminded that a lot has happened between Summer ’17 and Summer ’18, leaving a lot more time for blood to boil off-camera. For season 3, Lindsay is without her BFF Lauren Wirkus, who was also feuding with the couple, leaving her to her own devices to handle the build up of drama in the off-season and confront Kyle and Amanda on her own. While she certainly has allies in the house, like her returning friend Danielle Olivera, her and Kyle’s longtime housemate and friend, Carl Radke, has remained neutral throughout the whole situation. “I’m Switzerland,” Carl admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com.

“Listen, I do understand where Kyle’s coming from. I do think, in some way, a lot of us had hoped for Amanda becoming her own person and having her own opinions and own way of communicating. Kyle can get very defensive and kind of represent her thoughts and I can understand why people were like, ‘Dude, let her speak for herself,'” Carl reasoned. “But, I think there’s a better way to probably handle some of those conversations, just individually.” One of the highlights of this season will be a 17-page email Kyle sent to the cast ahead of filming, detailing his feelings, Amanda’s feelings and how they both felt wronged by several of the cast members. “Kyle asked me about my opinion of [the email],” Carl said. ‘”I said, ‘Yeah send the email,’ but I didn’t really realize it was gonna be 17 pages long, and that’s why the best way to read the email is control F and then your name.” Oh boy.

While Carl admitted some of Kyle’s approaches weren’t the best, he said there was “some petty stuff” that happened on both sides and social media certainly didn’t help. “We work really hard during the week. We obviously have jobs and our careers. But we come out here to have fun and let loose. So, let’s just draw the line here,” he added.

You can tune in to the season premiere of Summer House on Bravo tonight, Monday, March 4th at 10 PM ET!