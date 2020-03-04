Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Haters Diss Her Toes: ‘I Have Cute Feet’ 

When Kylie Jenner posted some new swimsuit photos on March 3, some fans were quick to make fun of the way her feet looked in the pics. So, she issued a response to defend her toes and explain why they look the way they do.

Kylie Jenner posted a series of bathing suit pics with her sister Kendall Jenner on March 3. Most commenters raved over how amazing the sisters looked in the pics, but some couldn’t help but zoom in on the way that Kylie’s foot was positioned in one of the images. Kylie’s middle toe looked significantly shorter than her other toes, and haters were pretty harsh with their comments about it. However, there’s a reason that Kylie’s foot looks the way it does, and she took to her Instagram Story after the pic went viral to clap back at those who were mocking her.

In a series of Instagram videos, Kylie proudly showed off a close-up of her feet, while saying in the background, “Everyone wants to come for my f***ing toes. By the way, I have cute a** feet! I broke this middle toe in middle school and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so I just had to heal it how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place.” Kylie admitted this was a “weird a** video,” but sometimes you just can’t help but clap back, right?!

Back in 2019, Kylie had a similar reaction when her feet were mocked in another photo. At the time, a commenter asked, “Did anyone notice how long her toes are?” and Kylie hit back with, “Leave my toes alone.”

everything be perfect about kylie except her toes pic.twitter.com/JvBq8g35Ga — taty💋 (@tatyanarallen_) March 4, 2020

These latest swimsuit pics come from Kylie’s tropical getaway with her daughter, Stormi Webster, Kendall, and more friends. The makeup mogul posted tons of bikini shots on her page from the vacation, as well as sweet shots with Stormi, too. What a life!