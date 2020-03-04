Jaden Smith, 21, Is All Grown Up As He Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Video

Jaden Smith is buff! His mom Jada Pinkett Smith showed off a video of her shirtless son and he’s got ripped abs and bulging pecs, after his folks were concerned that he was getting too thin.

Jaden Smith‘s parents don’t have to worry about him being too thin anymore. His mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, showed and Instagram stories video of her 21-year-old son shirtless and he is yoked! It’s obvious he’s been hitting the gym as his entire body is so buff. He’s got ripped abs, tight pecs and even his arm muscles are bulging. Jada can be heard saying, “This is what happens when your son comes home…” then Jaden interupts, “C’mon mom. You know what it is.”

Jada definitely seems impressed with her son’s fit body. She has reason to be happy that he’s looking so healthy, as she revealed on her Red Table Talk Facebook show in Sept. 2019 that her family — including husband Will Smith, 51, their daughter Willow, 19, and Will’s son, Trey Smith, 27 — staged an intervention with Jaden after he went vegan. They thought he was getting too thin and “wasting away” due to a lack of nutrients.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada explained on the show. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Will added that Jaden even “had dark circles” under his eyes and that his skin color was off. “There was even a little grayness to his skin,” Will explained. “We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now.”

Jaden admitted, “I also just wanna say that I’m vegetarian, that I’ve tried to be vegan. I’m vegetarian, you know, I’ve tried to eat vegan meals. I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian.” Whatever he’s doing now as far as eating and working out, it’s sure looking good on him! He’s definitely getting protein, as that helps build the muscles he’s now sporting.