Jaden Smith Shows Off New Buff Body After Parents Will & Jada Pinkett Staged A Health ‘Intervention’

After only eating between one to two meals a day in the past, Jaden Smith looked strong and healthy to catch waves in Malibu on Sept. 24!

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, revealed that her son Jaden Smith, 21, was once “wasting away” from insufficient nutrients during the Sept. 23 episode of Red Table Talk. But the opposite could be said of the hip hop artist now, after seeing his muscles on a beach in Malibu on Sept. 24! The “ICON” rapper hit the beach for a surf session, and he certainly had the biceps to keep up with the waves. It also appears that his pink hair is gone, which he first debuted at the Louis Vuitton X cocktail party in Beverly Hills on June 27. The rapper is now rocking a buzzed head!

Jaden’s past eating habits led to “a bit of an intervention” spearheaded by his parents Will Smith, 51, and Jada, which the latter revealed on her Facebook talk show. The actress said she and Will stepped in “because he’s a vegan now” and they “realized he wasn’t getting enough protein” (however, Jaden clarified on the show that he’s actually a vegetarian). “So he was wasting away,” Jada continued. “He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Will, who was also a guest visitor on his wife’s show, also pointed out that Jaden “had dark circles” and one other alarming detail. “There was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous,” the actor added. However, Will admitted that Jaden is “definitely looking better now,” which anyone would say after looking at the photo below!

Offering his own side of the story, Jaden explained how he bounced between being a vegetarian and vegan. “I also just wanna say that I’m vegetarian, that I’ve tried to be vegan. I’m vegetarian, you know, I’ve tried to eat vegan meals. I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian,” Jaden said on his family’s talk show. Jaden also revealed he was slacking on his meals, adding, “I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.’”